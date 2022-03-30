With the newly enacted abortion ban and mandatory ultrasound requirement, our state is facing an unprecedented rollback in reproductive rights. Fortunately, the House is expected to vote on an amendment to House Bill 1609 this Thursday, which clarifies the ultrasound requirement and adds a fatal fetal diagnosis as an exemption to the current abortion ban.
As advocates for reproductive justice, we are in full support of this clarification and amendment as it helps mitigate dire harm done by this legislation. It is important that constituents contact their representatives and implore them to vote in favor of this legislation.
That said, this isn’t the baseline precedent we want for reproductive rights in New Hampshire.
The abortion ban and ultrasound requirement were egregious attacks on reproductive freedoms, passed by an extreme right-wing-led Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Sununu. We need to learn from history: if we only focus on fighting off harmful bills and not enshrining reproductive rights into state statute and the constitution, we will continuously be fighting battles for basic rights. We need to keep up a multi-pronged fight for reproductive justice: defensive work fighting off bad bills, offensive work advancing proactive bills (e.g., New Hampshire’s Reproductive Liberty Amendment), and providing direct support to reproductive health centers and abortion funds (e.g., the N.H. Reproductive Freedom Fund).
We also need to envision a world that goes beyond fighting for reproductive rights — one where we boldly confront racial disparities in health care and fund abortion through our Medicaid program. New Hampshire is the only New England state that does not allow residents to use Medicaid to fund abortions in some circumstances. We believe financial and logistical barriers should never come between access to necessary health care.
We will continue our fight for full spectrum health care, which includes the right to and ability to access abortion.. True reproductive justice, in line with the values of Granite Staters, includes agency in choosing to have an abortion and the opportunity to raise children in a society that is healthy, safe, and just. We sincerely hope to see HB 1609 signed into law, and that you all join us in going further to fight for reproductive justice in our state as we brace ourselves for the likely fall of Roe v. Wade.
AMANDA ELIZABETH TOLL
Keene
JOSIE PINTO
Dover
(Toll represents Keene in the N.H. House. Pinto is executive director of the N.H. Reproductive Freedom Fund.)
