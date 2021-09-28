Attention, residents of Hillsborough County! Mark your calendars and save the date and time: This Thursday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m., the Special Committee on Redistricting will hold the public listening session for our county.
The work of this committee is to draw the district lines for state representatives and senators, congressional representation and county commissioners. The starting point with redistricting is population, but the process is more than simply a mathematical problem.
When you look at your town’s districts, do you wonder why you’re grouped with some towns and not others? Are there neighboring towns in the same school district, or with shared services, or having issues that affect your town too? Characteristics like these are “communities of interest” and should also be considered.
The compactness of a district is significant, too. When a district stretches in a long line across a number of towns, there might be fewer commonalities, and the ability of an elected official to provide accurate representation may be limited. This public listening session is your opportunity to state what you believe is important for your town.
You can testify in person or electronically on the committee’s website: http://gencourt.state.nh.us/house/committees/committee_websites/Redistricting_2021/default.aspx. The sessions are live-streamed and recorded on YouTube. Viewing previous listening sessions may illustrate issues that apply to your town.
These maps will be with us for 10 years. Now is the time to voice your opinion.
LINDA OLSON BUNDY
Antrim
