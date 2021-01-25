I am reading a book called “The Storyteller” by New Hampshire author Jodi Picoult. It’s a novel about a former Nazi S.S. officer, Josef, who befriends a young Jewish woman, Sage, and asks her to help him commit suicide because of his guilt for his role in the genocide.
During the course of their conversations Josef tries to explain how the Holocaust happened: a group of people who feel socially and economically displaced by those who are different than they are, and a charismatic leader who tells them over and over again that their lives will only be great again when those who are “different” or “defective” are eliminated. The parallels between Josef’s story and what is happening in our country today are striking.
The riot at the U.S. Capitol had nothing to do with the Electoral College, malfunctioning voting machines or absentee ballots. It was fueled by hatred, pure and simple. From Proud Boys to QAnon to Confederate flags to 6MWE T-shirts (“6 million weren’t enough”) this overwhelmingly white, male group of thugs ransacked the Capitol and threatened our elected leaders with impunity because the president said it was OK.
There’s no doubt that Trump and his sons were responsible for this riot and they will be responsible for any violence at the U.S. Capitol and state capitols in the coming days. They organized it, planned it, incited it, condoned it and applauded it. When we really understand the extent of the Trump involvement in more incendiary, ultra right-wing social media platforms, I think we will all feel as sickened as I feel when I read about the Holocaust.
I understand why people voted for Trump in 2016. His message of concern for the little guys, left behind by mainstream politicians, was persuasive. The Democratic Party must also own its responsibility for this situation because somewhere along the line, we lost our connection to average Americans and we must regain it. I think President Biden, a man of the people, is perfect for this role.
Trump has broken the heart of this country, but with kindness, justice and equality we may be able to push the hatred he nurtured back into the subterranean cavern where it belongs. It will take a long, long time, though, and it won’t be easy.
JEAN SLEPIAN
Stoddard
