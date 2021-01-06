For the past several weeks, many of us in the House Democratic Caucus have been rightfully calling for Rep. Dawn Johnson of Laconia to resign after she posted an anti-Semitic cartoon from a neo-Nazi website on social media.
Words matter. And so, when people upset with Gov. Sununu’s emergency orders call him a traitor and come to his home with firearms to harass him, his family and his neighbors; forcing him to cancel his outdoor inauguration, we must once again condemn such behavior.
Hateful speech and intimidation are the enemy of democracy.
JOE SCHAPIRO
288 Church St.
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 16 in the N.H. House. This was also signed by Democratic representatives Larry Welkowitz, Cheshire District 4; Dru Fox, Cheshire District 6; Donovan Fenton, Cheshire District 8; and John Bordenet, Cheshire District 5.)
