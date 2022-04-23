President Biden has repealed Trump’s Title 42 asylum process. Sen. Hassan disagrees and says not to appeal Title 42. She has signed on the Lankford-Sinema bill. This week she met with the Border Patrol and Immigration at the border, and air and marine.
I listened and watched Sen. Hassan on her video at Nogales. She said it is to protect us by not allowing people the right to seek asylum at the border.
When we want to look at the “bad guys,” we need to start looking at the guys here who wait for immigrants and get them to carry their drugs for sale. Where are the patrols who need to stop these interactions?
Furthermore, it is not the little children and mothers with children who are doing these misdeeds. It is the law that people can apply for asylum. How can we do anti-asylum bills in the process of trying to get the system right for immigrants?
If we cease entry there won’t be all these immigrants. Then who will pick the fruits and vegetables, clean the hotel beds and rooms, housekeepers and nannies, and work in the restaurants for our benefit? Who will work in the slaughterhouses and other terrible, hard-working environments? Who will work those jobs at low pay and no benefits?
The conditions many immigrants endure in working for us is not all right either.
We need our senator working for our issues and immigrants are necessary to keep our country rolling along the road of life. The United States messed with the governments in Central America back in the 1980s and what did that accomplish? Their people are fleeing their countries. You want them to have to stay there under dire conditions where they are not safe or feel they won’t be safe?
Sen. Hassan, we need you with us, so why are you doing this action?
