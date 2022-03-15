Last week, Sen. Maggie Hassan voted with Democrats in the U.S. Senate for the Women’s Health Protection Act. This legislation will codify Roe v. Wade and push back on state bans on abortion — ensuring that Granite Staters can make their own health-care decisions.
It could also not come at a more important time. The future of Roe v. Wade and access to abortion are under attack by Republicans right here in New Hampshire — and we have three Republicans running for U.S. Senate who would all oppose the Women’s Health Protection Act and reproductive freedom.
U.S. Senate candidate Chuck Morse helped pass the first abortion ban in modern New Hampshire history with no exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal anomaly. Kevin Smith, who is also running for U.S. Senate, is one of the leading opponents of reproductive rights in the state and advocated for a total ban on abortion and defunding Planned Parenthood. And finally, Don Bolduc has vocally opposed abortion and supports defunding Planned Parenthood.
All of these Republicans have extreme anti-choice records that make it clear they would do everything they could to end Roe v. Wade and roll back reproductive rights.
Meanwhile, Sen. Maggie Hassan has a concrete record of defending Granite Staters’ right to make their own health-care decisions. Sen. Hassan is a true champion for women’s reproductive rights, and I’m so thankful to have her in the Senate fighting for us.
