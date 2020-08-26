An open letter in response to Judith Reed’s open letter to Life is Sweet (“Putting galleons, sickles before people’s health,” Aug. 4):
With all due respect, Ms. Reed, people had a choice to participate in Life is Sweet’s Harry Potter event, or not. And you had the choice to avoid the area if you felt unsafe.
I have a business directly above and I had to walk around the crowd every day. I found them to be mostly masked and respectful of my space.
DEBORAH MACRI
31 Central Square, Keene
