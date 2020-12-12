Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the first biracial woman of color to take on this role.
Watching her acceptance speech instilled both a sense of belonging and disbelief. Kamala is not only serving as VP, but as a role model for future generations of girls to make meaning of, observe and relate to for the first time. Kamala Harris represents a gateway for younger generations of girls to feel comfortable, needed, and capable in government.
While Kamala’s position is a significant first, It’s important to remember that she is not a hero. She is simply an American who cares about her country and happens to be a biracial woman, whose very presence may look radical, but is not unrealistic. With her election, becoming VP has felt like less of an unreachable destination for women. Along with this, Kamala earned her position through sharing her ideas, showing others like her that their ideas are valuable and with purpose.
I often hear the argument that Biden would not be able to run this country without Kamala’s help. Whether it’s her ability to keep her colleagues accountable or communicate to others, she strengthens Team Biden. While Biden is criticized for his public speaking ability, Kamala gives clear and concise speeches, helping to shape the duo’s overall tone. This is an example of how she was not elected solely based on the fact that she is a woman, against Trump or for Biden, but because our country needs her. Women can be more than supportive roles in politics, they can also play the essential ones.
Throughout her career, Kamala has demonstrated that she is completely capable of making meaningful change. For example, she supported the DREAM act as senator, which aimed to help undocumented immigrants get their citizenship. Women are ready to make progress in the U.S., but are so often perceived as ungrateful or unlikeable. For some, this perception may have cost Hillary Clinton the election in 2016. But Kamala’s success in the election shows that America understands she is capable of being a leader. She has jumped that hurdle, and made it a lot shorter for women in the future. Now that we know it’s possible, America is ready to learn from Kamala’s approach to governing. All Americans, especially girls and nonwhite girls, can observe Kamala and admire what it means to be a woman in government.
ALLI WECK
P.O. Box 267
West Chesterfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.