Why am I not surprised? It seems that U.S. Republican leaders and the Supreme Court justices they nominated and confirmed are taking one step after another to eviscerate the critical, hard-won rights of so many Americans.
Of course, I refer to voting rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, civil rights, and the rights of folks who are poor, immigrant, mentally ill or otherwise marginalized in our communities. Even teachers have lost the right to discuss the truth of our country’s history in many classrooms.
It is not Democrats who have rolled back environmental protections as climate change presents an increasing existential threat. We need to pay attention when Republicans demonstrate where their priorities lie.
When my mother was first old enough to vote in a presidential election, she asked her father if he was going to vote for Eisenhower. My principled grandfather explained that he was too poor to ever vote Republican. Fast forward 70 years, and I reflect on all the rights that have been gained and lost since my mother first voted.
In recent years, how many Republican senators said they trusted Trump’s Supreme Court nominees when they said that Roe v. Wade was settled precedent? If the leaked draft of the abortion decision is accurate, we must assume that Trump’s nominees lied under oath. Telling lies to gain and hold power that cannot be legally and honestly achieved seems straight out of the playbook of today’s Republicans.
The truth matters. Let our values guide us as we take one step at a time to create the world all of us deserve.
