This morning I had an appointment at Cheshire Medical Center, three employees were outside checking patients for symptoms before they went into the center.
I must commend them and the rest of the staff who are standing outside throughout the day to protect us from the virus and the other employees inside who are doing their jobs in spite of the seriousness of the virus. Thank you.
Our hometown paper, The Keene Sentinel, is pulling out all stops to keep its readers, by print or online, up to date. It’s not easy for them, but they are being true to their readers.
We are fortunate to live in a caring community, let’s all of us do what we can, no matter how small, to help each other.
Sincerely,
ELEANOR BALL
150 River St., Keene
