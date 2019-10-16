Last summer, having moved from the Southwest to Keene, I began registering cars, setting up utility accounts, obtaining a library card and the like. Voter registration staff requested political party affiliation. I’m OK with that; I’m a proud Democrat.
Having grown up in a Republican, business-owning household in the South, I was versed in the chamber of commerce vision of Republicans’ governance as one that guaranteed the country security, prosperity and stability. Standing up for these, the Constitution and balancing budgets were among their rallying cries and their vague and often-unsubstantiated sources of criticism of Democrats in general and Democratic candidates in particular. My own experience and observations over the past few decades opened my eyes. Realizations of the underhanded tactics and hypocrisy of Republican leadership appeared before me and were reinforced again and again.
Still, occasionally a local Republican makes a favorable impression and I consider giving him/her my vote. George S. Hansel is one such Republican, and this morning, in my Facebook feed, was a posting encouraging me to vote for him for Keene mayor. I read his posting and the comments it generated. Most were favorable and he genuinely seems to have leadership skills and the best interest of our city in mind.
However, Paul Waldman’s opinion piece, “The GOP’s ‘but her emails’ scandal generator” in The Sentinel (Oct. 9) brought me back to reality. Mr. Waldman’s every point reflects my personal ongoing observations of Republicans’ consistently disingenuous practices. No smear campaign is beneath them. No lie is beyond the pale. They beat the drums of principles so far removed from their hearts and minds it is appalling.
Add to that the failure of Republicans to show some character and courage in the current debacle known as the 45th administration, and I cannot envision myself ever casting a vote for any Republican candidate.
So, sorry about George Hansel; he seems like a nice guy with good intentions.
Sincerely,
JUDITH G. WRIGHT
75 Howard St., Keene
