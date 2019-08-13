I recently called the (George) Hansel campaign; guess who answered?
Hansel!
I challenged him on many subjects and he came up with reasonable answers. Though I am working for the (Elizabeth) Warren campaign and he is registered as a Republican, he cares about education and making our town a mecca for independent business.
I think he truly cares for our community.
MARYANN HYZER
124 Elm St.
Keene
(Editor’s note: George Hansel is running for mayor in Keene.)
