I recently called the (George) Hansel campaign; guess who answered?

Hansel!

I challenged him on many subjects and he came up with reasonable answers. Though I am working for the (Elizabeth) Warren campaign and he is registered as a Republican, he cares about education and making our town a mecca for independent business.

I think he truly cares for our community.

MARYANN HYZER

124 Elm St.

Keene

(Editor’s note: George Hansel is running for mayor in Keene.)