Mayor George Hansel is seeking to unseat Annie Kuster. He trots out the tired GOP rhetoric of the inflation issue with, of course, no solutions. And with the Uvalde, Texas, shooting barely in the rear view mirror — never even acknowledges his stance on reasonable gun control. Before he asks for votes, he needs to answer these vitally important questions:
1. How will he help end/reduce the evil/ridiculous gun violence and protect New Hampshire’s children in schools?
2. How will he work to protect a Woman’s right to choose and Roe vs. Wade?
3. Hansel has been asked repeatedly on the radio if he supports Trump’s Big Lie and has not denounced the criminal attack of Jan. 6. He has never uttered a bad word against Trump. His silence on Trump is blatant.
It would be refreshing to see a young GOP candidate exhibit the courage to honestly articulate his stance on these issues, instead — he avoids it. I’m looking for an honest and sincere candidate and to date in his office as mayor and in his announcement today — we get an empty suit. I stand strongly with Annie Kuster.
