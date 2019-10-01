This election for mayor isn’t about us against them (Democrat or Republican). It is a nonpartisan election to find the most qualified person, man or woman, to be our next mayor.

George Hansel is that person. He is young and will bring a strong vision to our city. He will not bring the same old, same old, that a much older candidate will.

We need to bring new ideas, action, to move the city forward.

I see a bright future for Keene under the leadership of George Hansel. He has experience in business, along with his ability to work with other people.

So do the right thing; vote for the person most qualified, not just the party. Bring Keene into the future with a man for a vision for Keene that will make us all proud.

Vote for George Hansel.

JOHN BYRNES

7 Blossom St.

Keene