As I was entering the Keene Serenity Center as a recovery coach there, I was greeted by George Hansel, who is running for mayor of Keene.
He came in and was greeted by me, and I showed him around the center. He came into the kitchen and was greeted by several other recovery coaches. He stood there and listened to what we had to say about the stigma of people in recovery, and was open to new ideas.
I found him very approachable and down-to-earth, seeking to make a difference in the community. I will say this: I am a person who votes for the person that I think can make the most impact in Keene.
He won my vote because this town needs a new set of eyes to help the Serenity Center and Prospect House, who help those who are in recovery.
As a homeowner in Keene, as well as a voting citizen, I believe George Hansel is the man for the job as mayor of Keene. I encourage all who read this to reach out to Mr. Hansel and hear what he has to say, and vote for the most-qualified candidate for mayor of Keene
CARL BABBITT
152 Carroll St.
Keene
