It is with great pride that I support George Hansel to continue with a second term as mayor of Keene.
His leadership skills get an A-plus grade as he truly rose to the occasion in guiding the city through an ever-changing pandemic. He truly understands that economic development, diversity, reduced tax burden, volunteerism and quality of life are all needed to help our city grow.
His adroit management skills along with a strong business acumen, his dedication, and his enviable passion will help guide our city through the next two years. He certainly deserves all of our support.
PHILIP JONES
Keene
(This writer is a Keene city councilor.)
