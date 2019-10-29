We’re fortunate this election cycle to have one of the most spirited and competitive mayoral races I’ve witnessed in the 47 years I have lived in Keene. This bodes well for voter engagement. I’m personally hoping to see a large turnout for the general election on Nov. 5.
In my opinion, one of the candidates is head-and-shoulders above the other, and that’s not just a physical height comparison. When elected, one candidate, amongst other ideas, will focus on recruiting new businesses, creating a comprehensive housing plan, stabilizing the tax rate, establishing a dog park, encouraging downtown activity and vitality, working to ensure the creation of an arts and culture corridor in our downtown and building a stronger relationship with Keene State College.
More than just ideas, one candidate is an experienced change-maker who has demonstrated an ability to lead as opposed to just offering words and has already made substantial contributions to our community in a relatively short time. Words are easily spoken but actions speak volumes.
While both candidates are capable of keeping the “ship of state” afloat, one is clearly a more progressive and forward-thinking leader. One will join the armada of financial stability and forward-thinking progress while the other remains in port and watches as opportunity floats by.
Experience is not the absolute and ultimate criteria required to lead a community forward. A clear vision and a talent to observe and identify economic obstacles that lie ahead is invaluable. A demonstrated skill to circumnavigate such obstacles is the mark of a true leader.
It is my belief that one candidate will move Keene forward while the other remains in the port of status quo. One will help Keene compete in the market of communities nationwide that are all seeking the same economic growth contributors that we are also in search of. One will put Keene back on the map as a desirable community to live, work, raise a family or establish a business in. One will raise Keene’s profile head-and-shoulders above other similar communities, just as he stands, competency-wise, above his mayoral opponent.
That one candidate is George S. Hansel. I urge you to look to Keene’s future and join me on Tuesday, Nov. 5. in electing George S. Hansel as Keene’s next progressive, forward-thinking mayor.
Respectfully.
FREDERICK B. PARSELLS
11 McKinley St.
Keene
