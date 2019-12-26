Tuning in to Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas at Dollywood,” I was pleasantly surprised to see the progressive Zola ad depicting a variety of couples getting married, including two women. Wedding planning for all!
As predictable as a Hallmark show plot point, One Million Moms, in their “fight against indecency,” submitted a petition to demand the family friendly network “reconsider” running the commercial. Hallmark caved to the request, despite same-sex marriage being the law of the land.
The blowback was stunning: #BoycottHallmarkChannel became a trending social media topic. So Hallmark reversed its decision days later, reaching out to Zola to reinstate the commercial.
One Million Moms is urging Hallmark to reverse course again: “Conservative viewers will be disappointed to learn that Hallmark intends to not only air commercials with LGBTQ content but is open to producing LGBTQ movies in the future. So many people feel betrayed because this is one of the very last channels that families could go to and not be bombarded with politically correct commercials and LGBTQ agenda.”
Hallmark can’t play both ends against the middle on this issue. It’s either going to run like a version of “Make America Great Again” (i.e. feel good about being white, Christian, hetero and vaguely misogynist), or it’s going to “look for ways to be more inclusive and celebrate our differences,” as Hallmark President Mike Perry has said.
If Hallmark is serious about the latter, the channel needs to take a harder look at programming. What disturbed me more than the Zola commercial is the subtext of “Christmas at Dollywood.” The predominantly white cast is continuously bathed in an angelic glow as they go about crafting the perfectly wholesome down-home holiday. The lighting changes dramatically when the sole black, cast as the bad guy, tries repeatedly but unsuccessfully to lure Dollywood’s head of operations to work at a competing theme park in — gasp! — Atlanta, just as in the Bible Satan tempts Jesus in the desert.
The show is the usual boy-meets-girl story, where the girl gives up a great job in Manhattan, returning home to marry a local boy and live happily ever after, presumably. And she realizes a dream of writing a children’s book that’s distributed by Dolly’s Imagination Library.
Dolly Parton herself appears on camera for all of two minutes. Astute businesswoman that she is, she managed to obtain an hourlong commercial for herself and her enterprises in exchange for a cameo. At least Zola paid for its ad.
LAURIE KAISER
P.O. Box 333
Hinsdale
