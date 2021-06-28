I am so sad to read of Pat Haley’s death. She was a vibrant presence at The Keene Sentinel and so loved a good laugh. She found humor everywhere, including in a male-dominated newsroom that was slowly creating a more egalitarian environment, mostly at her urging.
She had no time for fools and a lot of time for young people who wanted a chance to write. Pat was a life-long learner, always looking for something new to experience and new places to explore. It was an honor to know her so many years ago.
DIANE RILEY
Keene
