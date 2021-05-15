I smiled when I saw the front-page article on the “Worries” about wind and solar “gobbling up” forests and farms (May 7). It reminded me of something I had read earlier in the Sentinel. What was it? Oh yeah! My letter of April 16.
In that letter, I asked where New Hampshire would site the “4,000 Megawatts of electricity required for our state (divided) into four quarters of 1,000 Mw each. That renewable energy production would require about 1,000 windmills, plus 30-40 square miles of solar panels, plus flooding about 10-100 square miles of the state for hydro power, plus a big dam for containment and electric generation, plus a small (new, safe technology) 1000 Mw nuke plant, to ‘fill in’ on calm, cloudy days.”
No one, including the Keene Energy Committee, has answered my question, nor suggested the potential sites required for their “green” plan. In my letter, I suggested Mount Monadnock for a few dozen (1/5 mile high) wind turbines, and clear-cutting Pisgah State Park for solar panels.
One of the most interesting comments on your front-page article was “state regulators have begun rethinking their wind and solar strategies to push projects away from undeveloped areas.” Does that mean “into developed areas”?
Like Keene? Or take the comment from “industry leaders” that “meeting clean energy goals won’t be possible without development on some controversial sites.” Like Mount Monadnock? Or Pisgah State Park?
Congrats to The Sentinel. Is the Keene Energy Committee listening? Rewriting their plan?
FRED WARD
Stoddard
