To the writer mentioned on your Opinion Page who sees a dichotomy between proposed barriers to the right to bear arms and the right to vote (“Why so tough on guns, but easy on voting?,” by Paul Choiniere, March 25), especially referring to the difficulty some voters have meeting registration-to-vote requirements compared to the cost of obtaining permits to carry firearms.
There is only one answer to your confusion: To my knowledge no one has ever been injured or died from a voter marking a ballot.
Sincerely,
PATRICIA BENTRUP
Westmoreland

