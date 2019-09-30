This year’s mayoral election in Keene should give all of us pause to reflect over the nature of the political process as a whole and what we most value with regard to our city and our shared futures.
The contrast between the candidates couldn’t be more stark; George Hansel, a young and charming aspiring politician who is likable and passionate, but above all outgoing; and Mitch Greenwald, a Keene administrator who has been a driving force behind much of the positive change in Keene for decades, but who is, by nature, a quite and unassuming man who feels far less at home with a microphone in hand than he does troubleshooting day-to-day Keene problems from behind his desk.
Somewhere along the line, the distinction between the importance of “experience and knowledge among the people we choose to govern us,” and “the guy we’d most like to have a beer with” has become blurred. This is not a good thing. Above all else, we should judiciously choose those who would govern by the sum total of what they have accomplished, and can accomplish for us in the future, based most importantly on their past record.
Mr. Hansel will undoubtedly become a major politician in New Hampshire — I wouldn’t be shocked if he ends up as our governor someday. At present though, in this election, in Keene, he is running against a man, who to my mind, is probably the single best-suited individual to hold the office of mayor for our city, bar none, for every possible reason.
I don’t know Mr. Hansel, but yes, he’s the kind of guy I’d have a beer with — he has the kind of charisma that immediately makes people like him, he seems to be an earnest and decent guy with an obvious political future ahead of him, and he seems to care about Keene. But as far as experience, to my mind, that’s not enough.
It’s the same reason why I went directly to Mitch Greenwald when I needed to find a new office space in downtown Keene — his experience in realty and the upkeep of his properties is impeccable. In other words, it’s all about experience.
At the end of the day that, not party affiliation, age or oratorical skills, should be what we value most highly when we cast our votes.
SCOTT RODOLITZ
11 Salisbury Road
Keene
