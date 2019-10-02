Will the real progressive please stand up?
The 2019 Keene mayoral race pits two big local names against each other: Mitch Greenwald and George Hansel. From where I sit, only one of the two candidates represents my progressive values.
Only one candidate supports raising the minimum wage so local families can make ends meet. Only one candidate signed a 2017 Keene City Council resolution celebrating and protecting diversity and inclusiveness. Only one candidate has openly and defiantly opposed Gov. Sununu’s veto of commonsense gun laws, which call for background checks, prohibit guns near schools and close the “gun-show” loophole.
Only one candidate for mayor of Keene supports efforts to rollback this governor’s downshifting of local property taxes. Mitch Greenwald is that one candidate.
Mitch Greenwald is the true progressive in this year’s race for mayor. He has my support.
MELANIE EVERARD
121 Frost Hill Road
Marlborough
