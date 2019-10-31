In the upcoming mayoral race, I would like to express my support for Mitch Greenwald.
Mitch graduated from Keene State College with his wife, Riki, 45 years ago. Together they started their small business in downtown Keene and raised their family here because they fell in love with each other and our community.
Mitch has been a community leader on the City Council for 24 years, chairing all of the city committees. His wife, Riki, was a teacher in both the Keene school system and at Keene State.
They raised their family here and now are proud to see their grandchildren attending our schools.
In most endorsement letters, the candidate is the only focus, but I felt that the citizens of Keene should also know of the Greenwalds’ now three generations of family calling Keene their home. I hope that by showing Mitch’s real-world experience and lifelong commitment to the city and the future of his family, the Keene voter can more easily see that the best choice for mayor is the most experienced and most committed to the successful future of our city.
That candidate is Mitch Greenwald.
DAVID RICHARDS
201 Court St.
Keene
(This writer represents Ward 3 on the Keene City Council.)
