The office of mayor of Keene is much more than a title, as we well know.
The mayor is our city’s leader in promoting and implementing the best policies and outcomes that can be provided by city government for its citizens. To effectively pursue and protect our community’s interests and economy he must have a mature understanding of the workings of city government, and its interactions with our state government.
Mitchell Greenwald and his family have lived in Keene for almost 50 years, and his business accomplishments are obvious. For 24 of those years Mitchell has served on the City Council, and chaired every one of its committees. And, over that time, he’s learned virtually every function and operation of our city government.
Presently, Mitch is chairman of the finance committee, and has chaired the city’s economic development committee; he recently helped in getting the funding for an economic development coordinator for Keene.
Mitchell was an early advocate for acquisition of the Keene Ice Arena and expansion the Keene Public Library.
Mitchell favors expanding our economic infrastructure, and the improvement of our Internet tech and capabilities. He wants stronger relations with Keene State, Antioch, River Valley and Keene High School, to help train and empower the next generation of citizens.
He is promoting the expansion of the Keene airport, and is for increased public transportation.
Mitchell was instrumental in amending the city budget for increased funding for outside non-profit organizations. He supports increasing the minimum wage and environmental and renewable energy efforts. He supports diversity and denounces intolerance. He supports the promotion of the arts, culture, recreation and tourism.
Mitchell openly opposed Gov. Sununu’s veto of commonsense gun laws proposed by our state legislators. He also has opposed the governor’s practice of withholding the lawful share of state taxes that should be paid to the cities and towns. This is known as “downshifting” and forces the local raising of property taxes, budget cuts or both.
Mitchell has also taken the state to task for failure to provide the funds for “an adequate education,” as mandated by the N.H. Supreme Court.
Over his many years of service Mitchell Greenwald has gained a comprehensive understanding of city government while working tirelessly with his fellow councilors in realizing the best interests of our community. We are most fortunate to have such a tested, productive and compassionate citizen seeking the office of mayor of this fair city. Vote for Mitchell Greenwald on Nov. 5.
PETER ESPIEFS
29 Middle St.
Keene
