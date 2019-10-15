Mitch Greenwald is my choice for mayor of Keene because he doesn’t just “talk the talk,” but stands by his positions across the board.
I was at City Hall when he heartily endorsed and voted in favor of the proclamation in support of our citizens from other lands, an important document created by the Keene Immigration and Refugee Project, of which I am a proud member. While one member dismissed the proclamation and asked that it be tabled, Mitch bravely pressed on.
Mitch has also taken bold positions on the environment. Yes, it’s nice to say that one “will” support rational local programs for home weatherization, but it’s quite another to support bold initiatives on both global and local scales.
I have been impressed watching Mitch work hard with others in the community, including KIRP, and pounding the table when the issue is really important.
I urge my friends and neighbors who would like to see Keene move progressively in to the future to join me in voting for Mitch.
LARRY WELKOWITZ
37 Church St., Apt. 4
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.