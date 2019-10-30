On Nov. 5, Keene voters have a choice between two mayoral candidates. I would like a mayor who is focused on building strong community and making Keene a safe and vibrant place for all residents, particularly our children.
My choice for mayor, Mitch Greenwald, will continue his work for a community that finds strength in diversity. In 2017, Mitch wrote a Keene City Council resolution, “Embracing Diversity and Denouncing Activities of Hate, Intolerance and Intimidation.” It passed.
That same year, Mitch was a strong and vocal supporter of the resolution brought forward by local residents in the Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership, “To ensure that Keene is a safe and welcoming community for immigrants.” This resolution passed 12-3. Mr. Hansel chose to vote against the resolution.
Mitch is invested in building a Keene where teachers are supported and students get an excellent preparation for vocational school, college or entering the work force.
His is a three-generation family who have lived, worked, taught and been educated in Keene. He and his wife, Riki, are graduates of Keene State. Riki is a retired Keene public school teacher and their daughter currently teaches in the Keene schools. His three children attended Keene schools and his grandchildren are currently students here.
Mitch has served Keene on its City Council for 24 years, during which time he has chaired all committees. This experience is invaluable.
Please join me in voting for Mitch Greenwald for mayor.
JANE SHAPIRO
140 Peg Shop Road
Keene

