First of all, congratulations to all area graduates!
As someone able to ride next to my grandson and several family members, it is not something I will soon forget. It took many people to pull it off.
To see him graduate and receive his diploma under a tent with photos taken was very touching, and the folks in the area cheering was great.
Well done, KHS. This class will not soon forget the year 2020.
Sincerely,
BOB BEARD
15 Sullivan St., Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.