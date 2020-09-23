On July 3, one of my senior cats went missing from my Richmond home. Coal had followed his sister, who staged a “breakout” from their enclosed porch.
Coal was one of three kittens my family had adopted 12 years before. Many hours were spent walking our woods, calling his name. I made up fliers; my husband distributed them to our 25 closest neighbors.
The Monadnock Humane Society web page linked me to the TenThousandEyes.org website, where I loaded a digital photograph and description of Coal.
As the weeks dragged on, other missing pets were reunited with their pet parents on this easy-to-use website; but my family was losing hope.
Forty-five days after Coal’s disappearance, Ashley O. of the Monadnock Humane Society emailed me that a cat who resembled Coal’s photo had been brought to the shelter. On Aug. 18, I drove to the shelter, afraid to hope.
Into the reception room, Ashley carried a painfully thin cat, black fur matted by pine sap. It was Coal! He had been found, 9 miles away, in the garage of a Winchester resident kind enough to bring him to the shelter.
If it had not been for the Monadnock Humane Society and its access to the TenThousandEyes.org database, Coal would not be alive today. My family and I owe our joyful reunion with our beloved Coal to all of them and we are tremendously grateful.
Very truly yours,
FRANCESCA HEAP
641 Old Homestead Highway
Richmond
