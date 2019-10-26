Opiates, vaping and substance abuse are words we have all become far too familiar with, and their effects.
This year, thanks to a grant from Jane E. Skantze — certified prevention specialist, substance-misuse prevention coordinator, Center for Population Health, Monadnock Voices for Prevention, Greater Monadnock Public Health Region, Cheshire Medical Center, a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate — Monadnock Regional Middle High School and Winchester School collaborated to bring Ken Bartolo, president and speaker from There and Back Inc., to speak to our students.
Ken is a former professional athlete and two-sport college standout who shared his story of overcoming alcohol and substance abuse.
Ken’s incredibly, caring, honest and powerful presentation focused on prevention, education, self esteem and healthy decision making. We want to thank him for opening the lines of healthy communication between students, staff and our communities. He made a lasting impression on us all.
Ken’s was the kick off for Red Ribbon Week and a variety of activities at each school. Red Ribbon is a national anti-drug campaign that is celebrated annually Oct. 23-31. During Red Ribbon, young people in communities across the nation pledge to live a drug-free lifestyle by wearing red ribbons and participating in community-wide antidrug events.
Red Ribbon Week is also a time to pay tribute to DEA Special Agent Kiki Camarena, whose death led to the creation of the Red Ribbon program. Today, millions of Americans all over the United States continue to wear red ribbons to symbolize their support for a united, drug-free nation.
We thank all who have assisted, collaborated and funded Red Ribbon Week and living drug free.
JEANNINE LECLERC
Monadnock Reginal Junior-Senior High School Wellness Coordinator Integration Specialist
580 Old Homestead Highway
Swanzey Center
(also for Missy Calderwood, Winchester Drug Free Community coordinator)
