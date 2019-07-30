Those lucky enough to personally have known Doris Granny D Haddock remember that she realized the goals she sought to achieve might not all be reached in her own lifetime or only by her exemplary efforts, and that she spoke often of planting seeds.
Obviously many of those seeds did land on fertile soil and germinate, because as the nation’s and world’s challenges have grown since her passing, many individuals and groups have taken on her work as their own, here in New Hampshire and across the nation.
While many think of her as a partisan Democrat, those who knew her best know she was a citizen first, focused on issues that affect everyone and everything everywhere. She undertook her remarkable walk to bring attention to the need for campaign finance reform because she was a visionary who knew that money in politics is linked to all issues everywhere.
If you, the readers of this letter, want to improve your neighborhood or help save the planet, don’t wait for others to do it. Take inspiration from Granny D, then join others who are walking, talking, performing, writing or running for office.
You will feel good, knowing you are making a positive difference.
RUTH MEYER
143 Daniels Hill Road
Keene
