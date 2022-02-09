Thank you to the Sentinel for reprinting Jase Graves’ amusing and heartwarming story about his canine companions (“Remembering all those dog days of our lives,” Jan. 27).
In his column, Mr. Graves mentions the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act recently enacted in Texas, which provides significant improvements in shelter and restraint standards for Lone Star State dogs.
Here in New Hampshire, the definition of necessary shelter for dogs is included in our animal cruelty statute, as follows: “... necessary shelter for dogs shall mean any natural or artificial area which provides protection from the direct sunlight and adequate air circulation when that sunlight is likely to cause heat exhaustion of a dog caged or tied outside. Shelter from the weather shall allow the dog to remain clean and dry. Shelter shall be structurally sound and have an area within to afford the dog the ability to stand up, turn around and lie down, and be of proportionate size as to allow the natural body heat of the dog to be maintained.”
Just think about the weather we’ve had for the past few weeks ... any normally compassionate person would recognize that the above definition of “necessary shelter” is woefully inadequate, but multiple legislative attempts to improve the standards have been opposed by the American Kennel Club’s New Hampshire affiliate (Dog Owners of the Granite State) and the N.H. Mushers Association.
These bill proposals generally land in the House Environment and Agriculture Committee, which is owned and controlled by the American Kennel Club on companion animal issues. Sadly, this has been true under both Democratic and Republican leadership.
Ironically, the N.H. Department of Agriculture, Markets and Foods has a very strict set of shelter standards for the facilities it licenses, but these standards do not apply to privately owned animals. It’s strictly a “Live Free or Die” approach for privately owned dogs and tragically every year, across the state, dogs suffer because of inadequate shelter from heat and cold.
But we will not give up on this issue until every dog in New Hampshire is guaranteed a safe, secure, dry, comfortable and warm shelter. We have a plan.
