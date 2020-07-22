Dear Gov. Sununu:
You have chosen to follow the president and advocate for schools to reopen, only advising safety measures, not mandating them. You’re saying that you want flexibility so every school district can do what’s best for them. Is this another example of the New Hampshire Advantage, local control?
Isn’t this just a continuation of the unfair system of funding education in New Hampshire? Wealthier districts will be able to provide better safety measures than poorer districts. This is criminal!
You hold your council meetings over the Internet, not the usual in-person meetings around the state, I assume because it’s not safe. Yet it’s safe for students, teachers and staff to attend school? You do not want to mandate the wearing of masks or social distancing.
Flexible is the word you chose. Your office will not mandate, to do so would be contrary to the N.H. Constitution, Bill of Rights, Part 1, Art. 28-a, “Mandated Programs” section.
I am saddened that you have placed the state budget above the safety of the people of New Hampshire. You have heard the experts of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.H. Health and Human Services tell the truth about this pandemic, yet you do not lead.
Be honest governor, you have chosen money over the safety of the good people of New Hampshire.
Respectfully submitted,
EDWARD C. GOODRICH JR.
P.O. Box 132
Marlborough
