A year ago, we were all heartened by the fact that a vaccine (and subsequently two more) had been approved by the FDA and CDC and would be available to protect us against this virus.
During the spring and summer, over 60 percent of our fellow New Hampshire residents became fully vaccinated. But slightly under 40 percent did not. We looked forward to not having to wear masks or social distance and to meet with friends and family safely once again.
And then came the delta variant and now the omicron variant.
The state is currently showing the highest daily rate of COVID cases and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic almost two years ago. Our hospitals are near capacity and understaffed.
Sununu said that he did not foresee any statewide mandates returning since he felt that we should all do what we felt was best for ourselves. He said the state has better tools to manage the pandemic now, and it would send the wrong message to those who are vaccinated and doing the right thing.
“At this time, I think only one or two states have gone to mask mandates, but I don’t think it’s the right step for us now,” he said.
When will it be the right step?
Instead of relying on people to only do what is “right for themselves,” why not have them do what is best for their neighbors, too? Town-by-town mandates don’t work. We shop in neighboring towns, and they might decide not to have a mandate. Only a statewide mandate to wear a mask will have any effect on the current surge we are experiencing.
Gov. Sununu, please don’t just do what you think is best for you. Do what will be the right thing for everyone in the state.
JUDY KNAPP
Dublin
