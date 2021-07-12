Dear Gov. Sununu:
Shortly, you will have to make a decision about Senate Bill 89 and its future. This bill has gone through a number of amendments. The most recent is an amendment to ensure that the state of New Hampshire does not have to abide by any provisions of the For the People Act when running state and county elections. The For the People Act provisions will only apply to federal elections.
Clearly this is based upon the ongoing debate between state rights versus federal rights. Clearly, the identity of the country — the United States of America — the essential word being “united” — is up for debate. What ideals then are national ideals? And what does that mean if states can have their own ideals? (I believe we saw that happening before, during and after the Civil War!)
If you sign this bill into law, you are setting up not one election day but two days. There would be ballots, registration criteria, absentee ballot requirements and times for voting for state and county elections. And, then, on another day, there would be different ballots, different registration criteria, different absentee ballot requirements and different voting times for federal elections.
Don’t you think that this will cause a high degree of confusion amongst voters?
Is that the aim — to create more barriers for voters — all based upon a false narrative about election fraud that courts across the country have ruled as baseless?
Where is the funding for this coming from? Is this another case of unfunded state mandates, which will ultimately impact local property taxes. How does that align with your statement that the budget, which you just signed into law, provides for property relief?
Please see that vetoing SB 89 is in the best interests of New Hampshire citizens.
Sincerely,
HARRIET DiCICCO
Hancock
