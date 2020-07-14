Time for some real leadership, governor.
In the face of the explosive numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths across the country, it’s past time for Gov. Sununu to step forward and mandate mask wearing indoors and wherever physical distancing is not possible. Period.
The public health science of containing and mitigating a pandemic is clear and unequivocal. TEST, TRACE, ISOLATE and TREAT.
When employed early and adequately, it works, as it has in the European Union, South Korea, New Zealand, China and Canada, just to name a few successful countries. A vaccine is not required to bring cases to near zero.
So why has the opposite happened in the U.S.? Yes, a slow and chaotic response to early cases cost lives and livelihoods. A disregard of the science of pandemics and the necessary swift action fanned the spread. Now that the numbers have exploded exponentially, the only course for all of us is mitigation and that means using available, inexpensive and proven means. We need to do scrupulous hand washing, careful and consistent physical distancing. And we all need to wear face coverings whenever we are indoors outside our own homes and outside when we can’t stay at least 6 feet from others. These simple actions can save many thousands of lives.
We need leadership now. We need a clear and unequivocal mandate from you, governor. Take action to protect Granite Staters. Do the right thing and step away from the magical thinking of the president. We are not winning this one!
ELEANOR COCHRANE
22 Cavender Road
Hancock
