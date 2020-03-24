Peter Wehner is a Christian, a conservative, an author and essayist, and a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center (a conservative think tank). Earlier in his career, Wehner served in the Reagan, Bush 41, and Bush 43 administrations.
Peter Wehner believes that Donald Trump is “fundamentally unfit — intellectually, morally, temperamentally, and psychologically — for office.” He said so back in January of 2016, when announcing he would never vote for Trump. He has said so many times since.
On Sept. 9, 2019, Wehner elaborated on some of Trump’s deficiencies in an essay in The Atlantic, “Trump Is Not Well.” In that essay, Wehner asserts that “Donald Trump’s disordered personality — his unhealthy patterns of thinking, functioning, and behaving — has become the defining characteristic of his presidency.” Wehner ends his essay with this: “Every day Donald Trump is president is a day of disgrace. And a day of danger.”
Our governor, Chris Sununu, tells us he wants Donald Trump to serve another four years as president. Gov. Sununu needs to change his mind. The people of New Hampshire are ill-served by Trump’s danger and disgrace. Sununu must help us bring Trump’s presidency to an end.
DAN ADAMS
22 Norway Hill Road, Hancock
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.