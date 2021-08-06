Dear Gov. Sununu,
Misinformed or misinforming?
Former President Trump continues to amplify the lie of widespread voter fraud in our national elections.
The former president of the United States maligned our state’s elections and, therefore, our election officials and the procedures. He did so deliberately.
Yes, you defended that lie with the facts that New Hampshire elections were carried out without voter fraud, that responses to requests verified those results and, you also opined that “New Hampshire’s system remains the gold standard for election integrity.” An opinion that would lead one to think that you would veto Senate Bill 89.
Yet, you gave Trump a bye. You said he was misinformed. No, Gov. Sununu, he was not misinformed. He was actively misinforming. You chose not to challenge him directly for his irresponsibility in continuing to promote this myth of voter fraud.
There is no need for politeness or diplomacy for a man who was elected to the highest office of our country, who swore to uphold our constitution, and now is the first president to disrespect the peaceful transfer of power.
Please stand up for the principles of our democracy. These are dangerous times and you must speak the truth.
Sincerely,
HARRIET DiCICCO
Hancock
(Editor’s note: Gov. Sununu signed Senate Bill 89 July 30, but it was not announced until this week.)
