As a parent, retired teacher, and a taxpayer, I’m disappointed, but also darn right angry that our governor and GOP legislators are trying every which way to deprive our school systems of funds that they disparately need.
There have been many letters to the editors about this very topic, so I won’t bore you with those details. But I’ve got to add my voice to this struggle.
First, they haven’t seen fit to comply with our state Supreme Court’s ruling to adequately fund the districts, per our Constitution. Through the many years since this ruling, many poor attempts have failed to solve this. Sending approximately $3,800 instead of closer to the $19,000 it takes to educate a child per year is a mockery. Now we must sue.
Since then, charter schools have become the rage. They don’t have to be accredited, nor accept all students, and funds from the public school districts go with them, though not enough to help with their cost unless you are already of some wealth.
Added to those charter schools, our students can attend a religious school. Because our tax money shouldn’t pay for religious schools, there is an additional wrinkle. An “account” has been set up for these school district funds to pay into; then, with the other hand, funds are removed from this account to pay the religious school. Sound fishy? Smells fishy, too.
Our students have long been able to be home-schooled, but now our leaders are also trying to have our school district funds go to these families.
Our public schools have been the educational mainstay for generations, producing strong leaders of all stripes. But if we are taxed for more and more and given less and less, there is a breaking point. It would seem this is the goal of our “short-sighted” governor and legislators.
MARILYN BRITTON
Peterborough
