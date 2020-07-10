In his July 2 press conference, Gov. Sununu exhorted the public with these words: “Practice the social distancing. Wear your masks where you can. We’re in a really good place here in New Hampshire.”
A few days later, the Trump campaign announced it would hold an outdoor rally at the airport in Portsmouth on July 11.
Recently we have seen the Trump campaign remove signs on chairs intended to socially distance rally-goers in Tulsa. And at its Mt. Rushmore event, the Trump campaign was observed zip-tying chairs together to frustrate any would-be attempts at social distancing. These antics do not bode well for Portsmouth.
If the governor is practicing what he preaches, he will insist that Trump and his followers abide his own exhortations to Granite Staters as well as CDC and other science-based advice to practice social distancing, wear masks and avoid crowds.
Anything less will lead to the inexorable conclusion that Trump’s approval is more important to the governor than maintaining the “really good place” that he says we’re in here in New Hampshire.
JAMES HEFFRON
87 Log Cabin Road, Nelson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.