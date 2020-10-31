I am writing this in support of the re-election of Gov. Chris Sununu.
During his tenure as governor of our state, he has shown a hands-on approach to the needs of the state. He works for us full time, and he works for the entire state, not just the major population centers.
For example, I work in the construction field, during the COVID pandemic, our company and the construction trades were allowed to work on projects and keep the people I work with employed. Safety protocols were put in place at the construction sites, and each and every week, the crews I work with have been able to make a living to support our families.
This was especially critical, as many of the people I work with had spouses in the service trades who were not allowed to work. Friends in similar construction trades in neighboring states of Vermont and Massachusetts were put out of work for months by onerous state shutdowns of construction sites, regardless of potential risks.
In our state, because of the low risk of virus spreading, the governor has led a commonsense approach to the pandemic. To date, all of the people in our crews have not had any health issues. They have followed the recommendations, and for that, we are grateful.
On another matter, there were problems with the N.H. Department of Environmental Services website. There were frequent periods that the public information was not accessible. This data is used often for researching environmental permits and data for septic systems, water wells, etc. A very important function given the current drought. I sent a letter to the governor this spring about the problems with the information technology of the state. He got the problems fixed and fast. Today, the NH-DES One Stop has been running with few exceptions. I attribute the improvements to his hands-on method of getting problems solved.
Recently, with the prolonged drought, he has started to research if wells drying up are creating a financial and sanitary hardship for families and farms. There is discussion, at his behest, of assisting in a financial program to assist folks needing help to get water to their homes. While in the early stages, I am told this effort is from the governor himself to get educated on the issue and develop a prompt strategy for same.
I encourage fellow citizens, regardless of party affiliation, to re-elect Gov. Chris Sununu.
BART CUSHING
35 Old Gilsum Road
Gilsum
