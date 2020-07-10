Gov. Sununu,
I am writing to express dismay over the planned campaign rally President Trump will visit upon our state at Pease International Airport on June 11. I hope you will let his campaign managers know that you expect his entire entourage, including the first lady, accompanying staff and reporters, and even the president himself to wear masks while they are on New Hampshire soil, and to do this out of respect for the health and welfare of the people of New Hampshire. You should also control the size of the gathering and impose the degree of social distancing that state health authorities deem safest.
The Trump campaign acknowledges the risk of its rally and simultaneously washes their hands of any responsibility by making attendees “voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President Inc.; Portsmouth International Airport at Pease; or any of their affiliates ... from any and all liability ... whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”
Those of us who live here, however, will not be able to walk or fly away from the aftermath of a carelessly managed Trump rally. Neither will you, Gov. Sununu. We count on you to put the welfare of the people of New Hampshire ahead of any political gain the state could conceivably get from going along with an irresponsible political rally.
Under your leadership, our state has worked hard and sacrificed much to keep the number of COVID cases low in our population, thus helping us all to protect each other. Please do not allow this careless, mask-less president to set a bad example by spreading the notion that the pandemic is over and mask-wearing and social distancing are for sissies. We see in states like Florida and Texas how easily such attitudes can spread and how quickly hospitals can be overrun as a result.
JANE MENEGHINI
150 Rivermead Road, Peterborough
