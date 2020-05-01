I found the letter authored by Jeanne Dietsch in your April 22 edition (“Sununu money grab lacks transparency”) to be extremely self serving to her political agenda while taking a demeaning and personal swipe at Gov. Sununu in his efforts to quickly, effectively and fairly distribute the CARES funds for the COVID-19 crisis.
The title of her letter is insulting to all of us who have seen exemplary leadership in this crisis from both Gov. Sununu and his designees. Communication with the public has been clear and concise. Gov. Sununu’s numerous appearances on WMUR to update the public will bear this out. Dr. Benjamin Chan, one of Sununu’s appointments, is by far one of the most effective and informed medical personnel to lead us through this crisis and instill confidence in New Hampshire citizens.
Gov. Sununu has performed flawlessly and is up to the task of leading us through this mess without regard for political correctness or government minutia. He is a leader and very effective manager which is what we sorely need at this time. We should all be proud of his efforts and accomplishments and support his actions in every way possible.
CHARLES CHAMPAGNE
P.O. Box 297
Dublin
(Editor’s note: Headlines on letters are written by our staff, not the letter writers, and are meant to capture, within the available space, the content of the letter.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.