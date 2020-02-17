I wish I had written this letter months ago but I just thought I’ll get to it eventually. Now I’m seeing all kinds of information about summer camps.
My granddaughter, a 6th-grader at Keene Middle School, has always proclaimed her love of science; so when I met up with Sue Silk, a college friend, and heard about her program at KSC, I was thrilled.
I Immediately signed my granddaughter up for the GOSTEM program at Keene State College. I can’t even tell you how impressed I was with Girls Only Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
The teachers were all scientists, professors, mathematicians — and all women.
They created a one-week course for middle-school girls and amazed me beyond words. The content and the teachers were over-the-top and the college was a perfect setting to impress these girls who all love science.
Please check out this camp for your daughter/granddaughter this summer.
You’ll find it on the Keene State College website.
Special thanks to Sue Silk for doing so much for the young girl scientists to be!
KATIE ANDERSON
574 Old Walpole Road
Surry
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.