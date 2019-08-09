Has it occurred to all the voting people who are supporting the Republican plan for health care, etc., and have pre-existing medical problems, that they will all lose their medical coverage as well as those who do not approve of the Republican idea of medical coverage, if voted on?
It won’t just happen to the Democratic voters!
Just like shooting yourself in the foot.
Think about it.
ALICE TINKER
42 Tinker Road
South Acworth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.