Today (Feb. 10) The Washington Post published an article whereby a member of the Proud Boys blames Trump for the violent insurrection.
What’s really horrifying about this guy’s admission isn’t that he said Trump’s orders/rhetoric/lies were what prompted him to riot and threatened people with death. And not that he admits now he was a gullible fool. NO ...
What’s really horrifying is that the majority of GOP senators will ignore this prima facie evidence of Trump’s guilt. They will do so out of fear of Trump’s base; fear of Trump’s continued power and the ability for Trump to subject them to primary challenges, thus fear of losing their jobs. All that, in their minds, makes finding Trump not guilty justifiable.
The party of law and order, respect for the Constitution, democracy, and love of country? If it was ever true, it is long gone now. A pox on them all.
