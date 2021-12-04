This is the year for redistricting. All voters should be concerned about the Republican-redistricted maps.
The congressional districts are clearly gerrymandered, leaving both districts non-competitive — one predominantly Republican, the other Democratic, leading to voter disenfranchisement. Seventy five towns had to be moved from one district to another to achieve this.
If you belong to the opposing party in one district, your vote is futile. This contributes to voter disillusionment and apathy. It also leads to more extremism in politics as primaries become much more important.
There is no transparency about the criteria used to develop the redistricting maps, and that is because the aim is to gerrymander. Many towns eligible for their own state representative have not gotten that. Some floterial districts are so huge that it will be hard for all towns to have their interests represented.
Many towns (both predominantly red and blue) voted for a fair, nonpartisan redistricting process in town meetings across the state. Politicians aren’t listening.
Democracy is a precious thing. It can easily be lost. Many people have sacrificed for it. Fair voting is fundamental to democracy. Please contact your representatives and ask them to vote against these gerrymandered maps.
Please contact Gov. Sununu and ask him to veto these maps if they reach his desk. He said he would veto the redistricted maps if they did not pass the smell test. These do not pass the smell test.
MARY MEYERS
Hancock
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.