GOP donors are backing Sen. Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Sinema of Arizona. These are supposed to be Democrats; however, they reshape President Biden’s agenda.
This summer, Manchin had a Dallas fundraiser at an $18 million mansion that drew Republican and corporate donors, according to The Boston Globe. Manchin has been skeptical and withdrawn his support from Democratic votes on bills. Sinema has not acted like a Democratic supporter since obtaining office.
Free Staters have run as Democratic Party candidates here in New Hampshire and, once in office, vote with the opposite party. This trend of not voting with party is out on the national level.
How can a candidate run for a political party and justify voting in the other party’s interest? This is not a statement on working across the aisle like Sens. Hatch and Kennedy used to apply.
Free Staters are actually of the opposite party but run as Democratic candidates to get into office, with the intent of voting against their voters’ desires. Voters unknowingly vote for candidates who appear to be of a particular party.
Seeing this finagling on the national level is disheartening. It was wearisome enough seeing how our state has been operating for the past several years. Now, Democratic candidates are elected nationally and voters do not know how those office holders will vote; for which party do their votes sponsor?
Questions need to be asked and divulging where candidates’ campaign monies originate are necessary strategies in our changing local and national elections.
KATHLEEN R. ALLEN
Peterborough
