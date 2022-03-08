When I first began writing this letter, it was about a state issue; however, I’ve since realized my heavy concerns go so much deeper than that.
It’s our country. We are fighting the same fight as Ukraine. We are both trying to save our democracy. They are having to fight with serious weaponry. We are using words — so far! Ukraine’s foe is Putin. Our foe is the GOP leadership and their followers — some ready to use that weaponry. They both appear to want power, through any means necessary.
These last many years to the present, our foe has been — and is working on — stripping us of our ability to vote, our support for police protection, our judicial assistance, our insurance and health benefits, our women’s reproductive freedom, our ability to properly educate the next generation, our civility, our elected leaders, our workplace safety, and on and on.
If they decide who can vote, we struggle to win.
If they decide what our history is, students lose.
If the workplace can be unsafe, employees lose.
Without health insurance and health benefits, who lives?
With a partisan judge, there is no justice.
With all this loss, how do we keep good leaders?
In any or all of these circumstances, we all lose!
All of this brings up an important, serious question. Are we ready to do what it takes to save our democracy? Now, before it’s too late?
Keeping abreast of our local, state and national happenings; sharing this news with our family, friends and neighbors; question lies and liars; run for office; speak up to power; don’t give in to apathy; vote in every and all elections without fail.
We need prayers and action. Loss is not an option.
