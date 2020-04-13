There are many ways to manipulate or fix elections. The way that is most in use today is gerrymandering or choosing the carefully selected voters who get to vote for the candidates.
Another common way in use by the Republicans is repressing the vote; limiting the number of voters, either targeted against college students or minorities, or in general, based upon the fear of leaving social isolation, like what we saw with the huge disenfranchisement of the Wisconsin voters in the primary on April 7.
The Democratic governor asked for a delay because of coronavirus, but the Republican-led Legislature refused to delay the primary, and was upheld by the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court, both of which have Republican majorities.
The idea of vote by mail, a suggested way of dealing with the current pandemic, has been trashed by the Republicans. Without evidence, their spokesman pointed out that mail-in voting will “likely” be fraudulent. What there is evidence of, is that the president has said that if more people vote, the Republicans will not have a chance in future elections. This is the real reason for voter repression.
I say that if the Republicans are unable to persuade the electorate to vote for them, they should take the hint. Change their platform to meet the expectations of the voters, or step back from the fatal support of the most dangerous president in our history; or even better, do both. We need to have meaningful elections to preserve democracy!
Sincerely yours,
CHARLES F. WEED
28 Damon Court
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.